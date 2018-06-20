Business On Your Side: Russell County Schools Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

For Business On Your Side, our guest is Debbie Webster, Director of Curriculum and Instructions for Russell County Schools.

They have a big and fun summer conference planned called "Ready To Rumble." It is a series of three events that occurs over two days at three different venues which are Troy State University, Chattahoochee Valley Community College, and Riverfront Marriott.

These workshops are designed to help educators engage the hearts and minds of students so they can teach to the best of their ability. Some topics that will be discussed will be developing your own effective classroom management plans, literacy, and more!

Reserve the Dates: Wednesday, June 27th and Thursday, June 28th

For Schedule and Tickets: Eventbrite.com