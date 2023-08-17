DonnaJune Waller and Hannah Fuller of Southern Senior Home Sales Group joined us to introduce us to National Senior Citizens Day coming up on August 20th. Ronald Reagan created this day as a national day of observance for senior adults. This is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our senior adults by showing respect and appreciation for all they’ve done throughout their lives. Spend time with your loved ones or volunteer at an assistant living facility.

Southern Senior Home Sales Group are certified senior real estate specialists that can help with upsizing, downsizing, moving into a retirement community, or moving in with loved ones. If you have any questions, reach out to Southern Senior Homes Sales Group.