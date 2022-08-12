WRBL’s Carlos Williams spoke with the owner of Staffing/Medical Connections, Kim Taccati.

Taccati began Staffing Connections 17 years ago. In the present day, Staffing & Medical Connections are the largest staffing agencies in Columbus, GA. They were acquired by The Direct Reserve Network this year, which now allows them to offer benefits to the employees they place.

Currently, they are seeking people wanting to work within the medical field. They can offer positions that require Certifications as well as essential positions in production.

To receive more information, please visit Staffing Connections (staffing-connections.com).