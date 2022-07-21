WRBL’s Carlos Williams had the opportunity to speak with Carl Bland, Jr. of Staffing Connections. In this interview, we learn about what Staffing Connections is and what services they provide.

Staffing Connections has been serving the area since 2006 and has expanded throughout the Chattahoochee Valley Area to Opelika and south of Greater Atlanta, Stockbridge. Their expertise is career placement at many different skill levels. They also offer recruitment services for companies in need. They successfully were able to employ over 4000 applicants just last year.

For more information about the jobs they currently have available or to make an appointment for recruitment needs, please visit staffing-connections.com or contact their Columbus office at 706-324-1910.