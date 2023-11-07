This week’s Business on Your Side brings two of the four finalists of StartUP Columbus’ Biz Pitch 2023. The culmination of months of hard work and dedication nears the end as FOUR aspiring entrepreneurs go head to head, delivering epic business pitches in a high-stakes competition for a chance to win up to $15,000 to fuel their startup dreams.

Today we meet two of the finalists, Lindsay deOliveira of Soothe Beginnings and Britnee Wheeler of Rose Maternity Co. Necessity seems to be the mother of invention with these entrepreneurs.

Lindsay deOliveira designed the first eco-innovative pacifier soothing system for babies. The pacifier has interchangeable nipples that grows with your child for teething and weening. deOliverira is a graduate of the CO.STARTERS+ course of StartUP and then applied for Biz Pitch.

Britnee Wheeler designed and patented an innovative post partem undergarment for expecting mothers. It features an adjustable size for customizable compression with a patent pending pocket to help alleviate discomfort after childbirth. A mother of five, Wheeler couldn’t find a comparable product on the market so she decided to make it herself.

The winner will be decided Thursday, November 9th at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center from 5PM to 8:30PM.

Good luck to all finalists!