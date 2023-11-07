Business on Your Side returns with the final two of the four finalists of StartUP Columbus’ Biz Pitch 2023. The culmination of months of hard work and dedication as FOUR aspiring entrepreneurs go head to head, delivering epic business pitches in a high-stakes competition for a chance to win up to $15,000 to fuel their startup dreams.

Today we meet two of the finalists, Joseph Hamilton of 4 Second Football and Gabriel Jones of WheelChariot.

Joseph Hamilton created the world’s first smart football development tool. 4 Second Football brings data and analytics in real time to coaches and trainers to build smarter players. A player wears a bracelet on their throwing arm and it tracks the athletes progress.

Gabriel Jones created WheelChariot which enables users to easily rate and review businesses based on their accessibility via app. WheelChariot also offers training and certification for those businesses that need improvement.

The winner will be decided Thursday, November 9th at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center from 5PM to 8:30PM.

Good luck to all finalists! WRBL is proud to be a supporter of this event.