Ruth Tuggle, owner/certified Injector of Studio Aesthetics, joined us at WRBL to discuss their 1 Year Anniversary celebration! This celebration will take place at Studio Aesthetics, 3501-A Massee Ln, Columbus, GA 31909, on August 25, 2023 at 3-6PM.

“We really pride ourselves in not only the office experience that our clients receive, but also the experience they have when they leave Studio Aesthetics” says Ruth Tuggle. There will be thousands of dollars in giveaways from all brands! Stop in to be entered!

For more information on treatments and services they provide, please visit there website by clicking here or contacting them at (706) 321-7693.

Congratulations Studio Aesthetics on your 1 Year Anniversary!