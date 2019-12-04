Business On Your Side: Summer Village

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)- Our latest guest for Business On Your Side is Jeff Kirby, Executive Director of Summer Village in Auburn, AL. Summer Village provides independent living, assisted living, and memory care for senior citizens.

As senior citizens grow older, completing tasks themselves such as landscaping, maintenance, housekeeping, and cooking can become a burden. However, Summer Village can take care of those tasks for them. Summer Village also provides numerous extracurricular activities such as exercise classes, singing, dancing, swimming, and more to keep their residents active.

If you would like more information on Summer Village, you can call Megan Hamner at (334)-501-0904.