Business On Your Side: Summer Village

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)- Our guest for Business on Your Side Was Jeff Kirby, Executive Director of Summer Village in Auburn, AL. Summer Village provides independent living, assisted living, and memory care for senior citizens.

Summer Village is continuing to grow as their staff is expanding to better serve the community. Mr. Kirby also stated that he is excited about Summer Village’s intergenerational program going to bridge the generations by having more young people visit and share lives with their residents.

If you would like to receive additional information on Summer Village, you can call Megan Hamner, Director of Sales and Marketing at Summer Village, at (334)-501-0904.