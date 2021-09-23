Business On Your Side: The Cotton Pickin’ Fair

Business On Your Side
Business On Your Side host, Carlos Williams, welcomed the Director of the Cotton Pickin’ Fair, Harrison Summerour. A local favorite, the 190-year-old festival in Gay, Georgia is just around the corner. The fair is held semi-annually on the first full weekend in May and October. Mark your calendars for October 2-3 and plan to take the whole family. Hosting 350 merchandise vendors, 26 food vendors, and a variety of musical acts, there’s something for everyone. This year Towerhouse Farm Brewery has been added.

Head over to the Cotton Pickin’ Fair website for the program to find your favorite vendors and see the entertainment schedule. You won’t want to miss a thing!

