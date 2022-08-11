In this episode of Business on Your Side, WRBL’s Carlos Williams met with Terry Parish of Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital.

Parrish mentioned the collaborative effort between the two healthcare institutions and the National Guard. Communities including Columbus and surrounding areas can receive basic medical/vision/dental services at no cost as part of the National Guard’s IRT (Innovative Readiness Training). This allows military health specialists to train in real-time while providing a service to the community.

The services provided are:

Vision Exams and Single Vision Glasses

Dental Exams & Extractions

Basic Medical & Wellness Exams

These services will be available starting August 3, 2022, through August 12, 2022. There is no need to make an appointment, however, all services are first come, first serve.

Locations:

Columbus Civic Center

400 4th St., Columbus, GA 31901

Providence Baptist Church

2807 Lee Road 166, Opelika, AL 36804

Stewart County High School

15582 GA-27, Lumpkin, GA 31815

For more information, contact Valley Healthcare System at 706-987-8334