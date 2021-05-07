Business On Your Side: Valley Senior Benefits

This week’s guest on Business On Your Side is Mel Thornton with Valley Senior Benefits. Valley Senior Benefits is a passion project of Thornton’s to help seniors transition from employer based insurance to Medicare and to secure senior benefits. Senior benefits include not only Medicare but extended care planning, social security, viatical and life settlements, and final expense planning. Thornton works with each individual to create a plan that fits their unique situation and needs. Licensed in Georgia and Alabama, Valley Senior Benefits can assist you and your family in the often complicated world of Medicare and insurance.

You can contact Valley Senior Benefits via their website, www.valleysb.com, or Facebook page.