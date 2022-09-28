This week our Business On Your Side guests are from Vectorply Corporation in Phenix City. Brian Denny, Human Resources Manager, and Carlos Fincher, a machine operator, discuss the advantages of being a team member. Vectorply is a world leader in the development, manufacturing and distribution of composite reinforcement fabrics engineered to optimize the stiffness, strength, weight and cost of customer-specific applications. A 30-year-old company, Vectorply is growing and looking for new team members. Go to the Vectorply website and start your new career.