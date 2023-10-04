Business on Your Side was pleased to host Gabriel Jones, CEO and Founder of Wheel Chariot. Wheel Chariot is a new venture consisting of a mobile app and website that allows people to review and rate businesses based on their accessibility. This helps people with disabilities and their caretakers find businesses that prioritize accessibility while encouraging others to improve their accommodations. If a business needs help to improve accessibility, Wheel Chariot provides education and onsite evaluations to refine their facilities. Go to the Wheel Chariot website to create and account and start your reviews. The app will be coming soon!