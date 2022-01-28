Business on Your Side: Wild Animal Safari

This week, Business On Your Side host, Carlos Williams, visited Wild Animal Safari in Pine Mountain, Ga. He met with General Manager, Katie Harrison, to discuss the park and its upcoming season.

Wild Animal Safari houses over 80 different species including lions, zebras, giraffes, and even peacocks. Despite the weather being a little chilly, Wild Animal Safari is still open and is currently offering a great deal for the months of January and February 2022. The deal will end right before the Spring break season and is only for Tuesdays and Thursdays. Wild Animal Safari is entertaining and enjoyable to everyone–no matter the age!

