Business On Your Side: Zelmo’s Zip In

Our guest for Business On Your Side is Slaton Whatley of Zelmo’s Zip In. They are doing gas giveaways and are having 20% off select items this month in the store in honor of their 20th anniversary.

They are drawing a winner every Friday this month. CLICK HERE to register for the Zelmo’s Free Fill-Up Giveaway.

There is a rewards program available to customers at Zelmo’s Zip In where they can earn points towards free coffees, coupons, and for pumping gas. They are not only giving away prizes to customers in May, as they try to do that every month.

In 1999, Zelmo’s Zip In started in Lee County with one store. They have grown a lot since then as they currently have 11 stores open that serve Columbus, Phenix City, Shellman, and Leesburg. You can visiit their website and Facebook page below to stay up-to-date on their latest deals and rewards.

Website: www.zelmoszipin.com

Facebook: @zelmoszipin