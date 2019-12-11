Business On Your Side: Zelmo’s

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)- Our guest for Business On Your Side was Slaton Whatley, Director of Retail Operations at Zelmo’s. Zelmo’s have 11 convenience store locations serving Columbus, Phenix City, Shellman, and Leesburg.

All Zelmo’s locations are currently collecting toys all month to give to our community’s youth in need for their annual toy drive which they partnered with WRBL News 3 and the Columbus Dream Center.

In 2020, they plan to sell new products and make some other big announcements.

You can visit Zelmo’s website at www.zelmoszipin.com for additional information on their business.