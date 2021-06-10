Business On Your Side: ZÖe Pediatrics

This week’s guest on Business on Your Side is Freddy Kong, COO of ZÖe Pediatrics. Founded in 2012 by Dr. Stephanie Kong and Dr. Wayne Kong, ZÖe Pediatrics was opened with the philosophy that health care should be afforded to everyone.

ZÖe Pediatrics has been a constant throughout the course of the pandemic offering superb pediatric services. Offices have been open with newer and safer cleaning techniques that adhere to CDC recommendations. The first local pediatric practice to test for COVID-19, they are now offering both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. The Pfizer vaccine is available for children 12 and over. Bring the entire family for vaccinations at ZÖe Pediatrics. Offices are conveniently located in Columbus, Barnesville, and Thomaston. Go to the ZÖe Pediatrics website and make your appointment now.