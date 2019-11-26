COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)- Our guest for Business On Your Side was Dave Bone of Dave’s Christmas Tree Farm.

With Christmas season approaching, they are back selling fresh Christmas trees, Christmas and collegiate themed tree bows, tree stands, Christmas coloring books, and more. They are also have karaoke, a bouncy house, and concession stands on site.

Dave’s Christmas Tree Farm is located at 6741 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus, GA 31909 across from Lowe’s. If you have any questions about Dave’s Christmas Tree Farm, their phone number is (706)-905-5588.