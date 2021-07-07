Callaway Gardens sees a growing number of visitors as the country continues to re-open

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WRBL) – As the country continues returning back to normal, one West Georgia attraction is seeing numbers that outpace even pre-pandemic years.

This past weekend Callaway Gardens hosted their July 4th three nights of fireworks event and Marketing Manager Rachael McConnell said their increase in visitors can be credited to many things, but one is the amount of new attractions and events the resort is hosting.

“Really we’ve seen that giving us a lot of success,” said McConnell. “We’ve actually, seen especially in this past weekend, that we actually went past all of our numbers in 2019 and 2020 because we have so many new things going on.”

Some of these attractions are new like the Spring Flower Fest and others are fan favorites like the Masters Wakeboarding and Waterskiing event.

Another reason McConnell credits is families and attendees can feel safe because of the large property size.

“I think of course just having all those news reasons for guests to come back, but then knowing we have a 2500 acre property, people feel comfortable coming out there because they can still socially distance while there’s still so many new things for them to do,” said McConnell.

The resort has news events including concert series and more planned all the way through the fall season.