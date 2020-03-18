Cascade Hills Church to hold emergency blood drive as severe blood shortage currently in effect

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A severe blood shortage is currently in effect after more than 4,000 Red Cross blood drives were canceled due to coronavirus concerns. 204 cancellations were in Georgia alone, with more than 7,000 units not collected.

To help during this critical time, Cascade Hills Church is holding an emergency blood drive from March 23 to March 25, providing a place for blood donations in Columbus.

“Like a hospital, grocery store, or pharmacy, a blood drive is vital to ensuring the health of the community, and the Red Cross will continue to hold blood drives during this challenging time to help meet patient needs,” said a Red Cross spokesperson.

Despite concerns about public health issues, the Red Cross is stressing that donating blood is a safe process and people should not hesitate to give blood. Red Cross says their staff are following thorough safety protocols to help prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Columbus Donor Center on Veterans Parkway remains open for blood donations in addition to the Cascade Hills blood drive event.