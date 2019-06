If you needed motivation this morning to prove you’re never too old to start healthy habits and change your life, we’ve got the proof !

A 103-year-old is setting world records for running–and she started at age 101!

A woman who really loves her GIANT teddy bear hauls him to her new home in a very obvious way!

Plus, we’ve got the heart-warming reunion between a soldier and his family.

Enjoy today’s “Caught on Camera” segment from “News 3 This Morning”!