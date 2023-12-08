COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Consolidated Government (CCG) said that Columbus Family Connection will host a back to school drive on Jan. 6 and is asking for locals to participate.

According to CCG, through partnerships with other local agencies, Repack, Rally, Resource! is an event that was created to repack and giveaway book bags containing school supplies, “rally students to get them exited for the second half of the school year” and share information about local resources that are available.

The school drive will also feature giveaway prizes, live performances, food and activities. The event is free and open to the public.

To participate as a vendor or would like access to more information about the upcoming event, CCG says to contact Columbus Family Connection Director Zoe Hightower at 706-225-3126 or Hightower.zoe’@columbusga.org.