COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Consolidated Government announced the launch of the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Utility Assistance Program on Thursday.

According to CCG, the program is designed to offer additional “much-needed support to low-income households grappling with the escalating cost of utilities.”

CCG recently allocated $1.5 million for ARP funding to provide utility assistance and help alleviate the financial burdens of low-income households.

CCG says households who are living at or below 80% of the median income in Columbus, which is determined by monthly household income, are eligible to apply for the utility assistance program.

For a household of four, the maximum income to receive assistance from the program is $57,000 per year.

“We understand the difficulties that many of our community members are facing due to the increased costs of utilities,”

said Director of the Columbus Consolidated Government Robert Scott.

“With the ARP Utility Assistance Program, we

aim to provide immediate relief to those who need it the most. Our collaboration with Enrichment Services Program, Inc.

underscores our dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of our residents.”

To help create an efficient process for individuals looking to apply, CCG partnered with the Enrichment Services Program Inc. to delegate assistance from the program to Columbus locals.

The program is scheduled to begin accepting applications on Aug. 14 at 8 a.m.

For additional information, such as eligibility requirements, application procedures, and additional resources, visit CCG’s ARP Utility Assistance Program webpage , contact the Community Reinvestment Department at 706-225-4647 or reach out to the Enrichment Services Program via email at communityservices@espcaa.org.