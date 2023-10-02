COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Consolidated Government announced it would host a public meeting on Oct. 23, to discuss CCG’s proposed improvements for Steam Mill Road.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at Columbus Baptist Association located at 3679 Steam Mill Rd from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

CGG says the goal is to provide the public with opportunities to ask questions and discuss suggested improvements to Steam Mill Rd. from Buena Vista Rd. to Pinecrest Drive.

Written statements regarding the Steam Mill Road project will also be accepted until Nov. 17 and can be submitted via mail to:

Columbus Consolidated Government

Engineering Department

P.O. Box 1340

Columbus, Georgia 31902

For more information about the project visit www.steammillroadstudy.com