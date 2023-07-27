COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Consolidated Government (CCG) announced Thursday its plans to partner with Georgia Power to bring Columbus locals a Refrigerator Recycling+ Program.

The program is a free recycling event that is scheduled to be held on Saturday at 8001 Pine Grove Way in Columbus. The event is for Georgia Power customers interested in recycling old working window AC units or dehumidifiers in exchange for gifts and rebate checks.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and CCG says customers can recycle up to 4 appliances. The gift that Georgia will provide is an Advanced Power Tap.

Customers can also schedule pickups for their appliances by calling 1-888-594-8596. Interested individuals can also sign-up for the event here.

For additional information regarding the event, contact CCG’s Integrated Waste Manager John Pittman at 706-225-4662 or via email at Pittman.John@columbusga.org.