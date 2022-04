HARRIS COUNTY, Ala (WRBL) – This weekend Harris County is hosting a special needs softball tournament. Everyone is invite to come out for a fun day and support the community, on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

According to organizers, Harris County is hosting a day for those with special needs to play softball through the Challenger Division.

The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. at Pate Park in Cataula. The park is located at 8401 GA Hwy 315.

Admission to the event is free.