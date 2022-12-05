Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – For years the “Ludy Christmas Lights Spectacular” has entertained generations of Fountain City residents. It was all put together by, Jerry Ludy, with the help of his family. This display is usually something that is packed with thousands of lights. This year, the spectacular is much smaller. The decision to scale back was mostly due to Jerry’s health concerns and the stress of putting the lights up.



“I have gone through a lot of stress over the years because there’s so much time involved , and I’m not getting any younger. I’m still working a full time job. Plus my son he’s got a full time job it takes a lot to get this together. At the end of last year I just said I can’t take the stress any longer,” said Ludy.



Even with the challenges he faced this year, Jerry and his family have a light display up but it’s scaled way back. They’re still synced with the Holiday music on FM 90.1. However this year there’s an air of disappoint for Jerry Ludy.



“So this year I’m kind of little depressed about the fact that I don’t have it set up, but I’m pleased that it didn’t stress me out this year,” said Ludy.



There’s a silver lining to this year’s Spectacular and that is the fact it still happened. At the beginning of this year, Jerry considered not doing this light display at all. However, he still wanted to help create memories for families in Columbus.

“It still gives me an opportunity to come out and greet everyone that comes by and continues to support us and that has been supporting us for years and years. There’s so many families out there that it has brought a memory to them. One of the things that I tell everybody every year. It’s not about the Christmas lights. It’s about the memories the lights create in every child in every child like heart,” said Ludy.



If you want to drive back the Ludy Christmas Spectacular you can see it all at 5784 Ironstone Dr, Columbus, GA 31907. The Ludy’s are also collecting donations for the “Make A Wish Foundation.”