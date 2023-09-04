COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A charity luncheon honoring First Lady Karon Henderson of Columbus will be held at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 11 a.m.

James and Patricia Gant, from Feeding Accepting Inspiring the Hurting, Inc., stopped by WRBL News 3 to share more information about the event.

The luncheon not only honors First Lady Henderson, but also state representative Carolyn Hugley, Daisy Lynton, and Katherine Waddell. Attorney Cynthia Farmer will serve as guest speaker. Carolyn Traylor, a gospel recording artist, will perform.

A portion of proceeds will benefit Girls Inc., the Michael Fluellen Community Center, and Kogie Richardson, a Columbus woman in need of a kidney transplant.