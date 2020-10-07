Chattahoochee Valley Community College asks public for 2021 Hall of Fame nominees

Community News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Chattahoochee Valley Community College is asking the public to nominate locals for its Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

Individuals in the Hall of Fame are recognized for their “exceptional work and achievements” and have made significant contributions to their professions, communities, and CVCC. College officials says the nominees embody the highest standards of excellence are are recognized by the Chattahoochee Valley Community College Foundation.

For the last 50 years, CVCC has been the Chattahoochee Valley’s open-access college, according to a CVCC spokesperson. The college says that students who have attended CVCC come from many diverse backgrounds and became the community’s public safety officers, media leaders, business innovators, and other community professionals.

In recognition, selected honorees will be announced early in 2021. So far, the Hall of Fame has provided close to $300,000 in scholarships over the past six years, according to officials. Sponsorship opportunities are already available now.

Coach Richard Mahone was recognized as the Distinguished Athlete for 15 years as Head Coach of the CVCC men’s basketball team, while Chance Corbett was honored as Distinguished Alumni for his work as the Russell County Commissioner and Auburn University’s Emergency Manger. Corbett has also served as a reserve sheriff’s deputy, certified peace officer, paramedic, and volunteer firefighter.

Both men were honored in March 2020 along with the late Dr. Rickey Huffstutler, who was recognized for Distinguished Service for his 17 years of service to CVCC as Dean of Administrative and Financial Services, Dean of Instruction, and his time as Director of Extended Day and Community Service Programs.

CVCC is now asking for nominations of individuals to join this list of inductees. Criteria and forms for nomination for Service, Alumni, and Athletics can be found online. The nomination deadline is Oct. 23.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Election Results

Full Election Results

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

88° / 61°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 88° 61°

Thursday

88° / 68°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 88° 68°

Friday

81° / 72°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 40% 81° 72°

Saturday

80° / 70°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 80° 70°

Sunday

81° / 67°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 81° 67°

Monday

86° / 66°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 86° 66°

Tuesday

82° / 60°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 82° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

88°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

88°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

85°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

82°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

79°

8 PM
Clear
0%
79°

77°

9 PM
Clear
0%
77°

75°

10 PM
Clear
0%
75°

73°

11 PM
Clear
0%
73°

71°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
71°

69°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

67°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

66°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

65°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

64°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

64°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

63°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
63°

66°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

71°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

81°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

84°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

85°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

86°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories