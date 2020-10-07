Chattahoochee Valley Community College asks public for 2021 Hall of Fame nominees

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Chattahoochee Valley Community College is asking the public to nominate locals for its Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

Individuals in the Hall of Fame are recognized for their “exceptional work and achievements” and have made significant contributions to their professions, communities, and CVCC. College officials says the nominees embody the highest standards of excellence are are recognized by the Chattahoochee Valley Community College Foundation.

For the last 50 years, CVCC has been the Chattahoochee Valley’s open-access college, according to a CVCC spokesperson. The college says that students who have attended CVCC come from many diverse backgrounds and became the community’s public safety officers, media leaders, business innovators, and other community professionals.

In recognition, selected honorees will be announced early in 2021. So far, the Hall of Fame has provided close to $300,000 in scholarships over the past six years, according to officials. Sponsorship opportunities are already available now.

Coach Richard Mahone was recognized as the Distinguished Athlete for 15 years as Head Coach of the CVCC men’s basketball team, while Chance Corbett was honored as Distinguished Alumni for his work as the Russell County Commissioner and Auburn University’s Emergency Manger. Corbett has also served as a reserve sheriff’s deputy, certified peace officer, paramedic, and volunteer firefighter.

Both men were honored in March 2020 along with the late Dr. Rickey Huffstutler, who was recognized for Distinguished Service for his 17 years of service to CVCC as Dean of Administrative and Financial Services, Dean of Instruction, and his time as Director of Extended Day and Community Service Programs.

CVCC is now asking for nominations of individuals to join this list of inductees. Criteria and forms for nomination for Service, Alumni, and Athletics can be found online. The nomination deadline is Oct. 23.