Chattahoochee Valley Libraries expand services to include in-person grab and go

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Chattahoochee Valley Libraries will be expanding services at its four Muscogee County branches, as well as the Cusseta-Chattahoochee and Marion County library branches, starting Oct. 12.

Library officials say that on the 12th, patrons will be allowed to access and checkout materials at each branch in person, with Grab & Go browsing, as well as in-person usage of Library computers. New patrons will also be able to get library cards.

The Libraries’ Curbside service will continue, in addition to the expansion of in-person services. This will allow patrons to reserve books via their CVLGA.org accounts and pick up reservations without leaving their cars, according to a library spokesperson.

According to a statement from Chattahoochee Valley Libraries, the health and safety of their patrons remains a priority and patrons coming in person will be required to wear masks, and have temperatures checked at the door. Social distancing of at least six feet between people will be enforced and no food or drink will be allowed inside the libraries.

Use of Library computers and Grab & Go browsing will be limited to one hour per day per patron. Building occupancy will be limited. Once the occupancy limit is reached, patrons will have to wait outside until space is available.

At this time, chairs, tables, study rooms, and meeting rooms will not be available for patron use. Library officials also say that patrons should not plan on using their own computers inside the Library branches. One hour visitation time limits will be in place.

children under 16 will need to have a caregiver with them who is over the age of 16 at all times while at a Library branch.

The branches of the Chattahoochee Valley Libraries include:

Columbus Public Library, 3000 Macon Road, Columbus

Mildred L. Terry Public Library, 640 Veterans Parkway, Columbus

North Columbus Public Library, 5689 Armour Road, Columbus

South Columbus Public Library, 2034 South Lumpkin Road, Columbus

Cusseta-Chattahoochee Public Library, 262 Broad Street, Cusseta

Marion County Public Library, 123 East 5th Avenue, Buena Vista

The Parks Memorial Public Library in Stewart County in Richland, Ga. will remain open for curbside service only at this time.

The 24-hour library kiosks at 1241 Double Churches Road in Columbus and the 6600 Flat Rock Road in Midland will allow for browsing of their collection and a request of materials via the CVL Library app or the CVLGA.org website.

For safety reasons, materials must be returned to one of the four county branches, not the kiosks.