Chattahoochee Valley Libraries host virtual genealogy course

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we do everyday activities and the way our local libraries continue to educate and help the Columbus community use their resources.

The library has moved their courses online and this includes their genealogy course, which helps residents trace and learn more about their family history.

The two part series is a recorded presentation hosted by Leslie Hurt who is majoring in family history. The course shows patrons how to use things like library resources, ancestry.com and Fold3, a military records website that has records dating all the way back to the Revolutionary War.

Chattahoochee Valley Libraries Adult Services Associate, Amie Torok said she feels that having to host these courses virtually has allowed them to reach more people than before.

“I feel like we’ve reached even more patrons that way. We’ve been very versatile in having to reach our patrons during this pandemic,” said Torok. “Again I feel like it’s reached even more people and I feel like we’ve been pretty successful.”

The course can be accessed on both the Chattahoochee Valley Libraries Facebook page and Youtube page.

Torok added that you don’t have to be a Chattahoochee Valley Library card holder in order to research your genealogy or learn how to use the search engines to assist you in doing so.

People can use the library computers and Wi-Fi for one hour daily.

“Just having that recording for people to look at, ya know I made this last summer, and for people now that we’ve republished it, have given I think people a whole new, maybe even hobby and really genealogy is a lifelong activity that you’ll continue for your whole life.” said Torok.

Torok said she believes they will return to hosting in person genealogy courses once it’s safe to do so, but until then the courses will remain virtual.