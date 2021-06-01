Chattahoochee Valley Libraries kicks off Summer Reading Challenge with prizes

COLUMBUS Ga. (WRBL) – Chattahoochee Valley Libraries encourages readers of all ages to accept their annual Summer Reading Challenge.

The Chattahoochee Valley Libraries kicked off their summer reading program with Golden Ticket Tuesday on June 1, 2021 at all local libraries. They gave away summer reading starter kits that included readings logs, swag, and golden tickets for a chance to win a $50 gift card.

Starting May 15th to July 31st, individuals who accept the challenge read ten books a day or four hours a day. Chattahoochee Valley Libraries give readers two ways to log their reading hours. Paper (reading logs) or their new Beanstack Online Website and App, you can download the Beanstack app through Google Play or Apple Store.

Tiffany Wilson, Community Engagement Coordinator for the Chattahoochee Valley Libraries, says, “During the summer, we want me to make sure we’re providing engaging literacy activities for children and families to encourage them to read while they’re not in school.”

Once you finished the challenge, go to the nearest Chattahoochee Library and bring your reading log to claim a prize. They can also look up your reading hours using the Beanstack App. Prizes can range from water bottles, planters, and power banks for adults. Upon the first completion, you can enter the End-of-Summer Grand Prize Drawing for VISA gift cards and more!