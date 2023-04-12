COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Outstanding high school students and teachers of Chattahoochee Valley received more than $19,000 in Page One Awards on Tuesday, April 11 in Columbus.

More than 200 students nominated for the 13 categories attended the ceremony in Bill Heard Theatre at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts.

Winners in each category got $1,000 and runners-up received $300 in cash prizes, a plaque and an honor card.

All nominees were honored on stage for their excellence in education and community service.

“We are all inspired by the accomplishments of our Page One nominees,” said Marquette McKnight, CEO of Media, Marketing and More. “Our entire community is proud of all of you, and it’s a better place to live because each of you are a part of it.”

More than 40 community leaders serve as judges to select the winners and runners-up, based on the applications and interviews.

Winners and Runners Up of the 2023 Page One Awards:

Art: Stacie Smith (Columbus), Emily Hughes (Harris County)

Athletics: Lauren Baker (Columbus), Aubrey Hallam (Smiths Station)

Career and Technology: Kaitlin Franck (Harris County), Autumn Gary (Central)

Citizenship: Kaya Basnet (Columbus), Lemmon Turner (Kendrick)

Drama: Tyler Patterson (Columbus), Tyann Miller (Hardaway)

English and Literature: Anika Sridhar (Columbus), Samantha Congdon (Northside)

Foreign Language: Charlotte Young (Columbus), Harmoni Adams (Kendrick)

General Scholarship: Luke Cason (Harris County), Neha Nakirikanti (Columbus)

Journalism: Jaiden Parham (Smiths Station), Kirsten Chloe Reyes (Hardaway)

Math: Beatriz Chavez-Almanza (Spencer), Melinda Belen (Northside)

Music: Isabella Camp (Rainey-McCullers), JaReyon Feagins (Kendrick)

Science: Shruthi Sankar (Columbus), Jacob Borkat (Brookstone)

Social Studies: Justin Lee (Columbus), William Sealy (Northside)

Teacher: Malissa Jones (Jordan), Tammie Brown (Spencer), Hunter Chapman (Brookstone)