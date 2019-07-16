Chick-Fil-A kicks off a benefit drive to help foster care children

Chick-Fil-A restaurants in Columbus and Phenix City are taking a step to help foster children prepare for the upcoming school year.

For the entire month, if you bring a new lunchbox with a reusable water bottle to a Chick-Fil-A restaurant in Columbus or Phenix City you will not only get a free milkshake but contribute to making a better lunch experience for many kids here in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Lori Worley is the community outreach director for Chick-Fil-A on Manchester Expressway. Worley says the restaurant’s mission is to always help others and this benefit drive will help many students be prepared for their first day.

“We are looking to have a lunchbox and a water bottle in every foster child’s hand here in Columbus and the Phenix City area. We’re sponsoring an event just for foster families and we want to be able to give each child a lunchbox and a water bottle to start the new school year off with,” Worley said.

Worley says this is the first year the restaurant chain is taking on this project. She says she hopes to continue for many more years to come.