AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and Twin Cedar Child Advocacy Center has planned several events to extend awareness to the cause.

Free community training on Secondary Trauma and Self Care will be organized from 11 a.m. to noon on April 5, at Twin Cedar Child Advocacy Center 1810 Corporate Drive Opelika AL 36801. Participants will learn about the impacts of a trauma-exposed work environment and appropriate self-care.

A training session on Recognizing the Signs of Child Abuse will be held from 11 a.m. to noon on April 12, at Twin Cedar Child Advocacy Center.

April 14 will be observed as Burn Nutrition Benefit Day at 1345 Opelika Road Auburn AL 36830.

Zumba and Yoga Body Sculpt will be open to everyone on April 15. Attendees could get fit while raising awareness and donating to the cause.

Michelle Crumbly will conduct a free community training session on the Effects of Trauma on Behavior from 11 a.m. to noon on April 19, at Twin Cedar Child Advocacy Center.

April 22 will be Lee County Family Fun Day and the start of activity week. People could take family and friends out for Rock n Roll Benefit Week from April 22 to 28 at 815 South Railroad Avenue Opelika AL 36801.

A Gear Gaming Benefit Week will be on the same dates at 815 South Railroad Avenue Opelika AL 36801. Lee County Child Abuse Prevention Month Proclamation is at noon on April 26, at Twin Cedar Child Advocacy Center.

For more information, visit Twin Cedar Child Advocacy Center website.