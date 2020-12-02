Christmas is coming early for children at Valley Rescue Mission Women and Children Center

COLUMBUS Ga.(WRBL)- Christmas is coming early this year for the children at Valley Rescue Mission Women & Children’s Center.

Four women from Bo Bartlett Art Center volunteered to make Christmas gift bags for the children at the rescue center. The Valley Centers Program Assistant Michelle Harris is appreciative for these women coming together to spread Christmas joy.

“There will be tons of tears, there’s always tons of tears. Extreme gratitude is the word I would give you,” Harris said.

The bags are filled with Barbie Dolls for girls, Hot Wheels for boys and they all will receive coloring books and crayons . Even though the volunteers won’t be able to see the children open their gifts they know there will be plenty of smiles in the room.

Ann Burr is on the Board of Bo Barlett Art Center is glad that the Art Center was able to spread Christmas joy to those who need it.

” We’ve had a good time packing these up and imagining the children opening and enjoying them. Some of them the squeak so I’m not sure how the parents are going to like some of those toys,” Burr said.