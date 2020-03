COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Columbus native Cierra Jackson, co-owner of Cierra’s Corner, stopped by News 3 Midday to discuss her planned prom pop-up shops for this weekend in the Fountain City.

After Midday, we did an extended interview with Jackson where she explains the purpose behind her work. Jackson, who is Miss District of Columbia USA, discusses her passion for helping young people not only through fashion, but through mentoring as well.