City Council to vote on littering ordinance change on Tuesday June 8

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A new city ordinance proposed by Columbus Mayor Pro Tem Gary Allen will make littering fines change to a flat fine of $1000.

Next Tuesday, the Columbus City Council will be voting on increasing the fines for littering to a flat rate of $1000.

The idea came up when City Manager Isaiah Hugley took a trip to Little Rock, Ark., and saw a sign that posted a $1000 fine for littering. Allen liked the idea so much he pushed for the new city ordinance.

Currently the fine is at the judges discretion, and could range from $100 up to $1000. Allen said the current fines are, “not strong enough,” and the goal of the change is to promote responsibility amongst community members.

The City Council lead by example a few months back by partnering with the 501c3 organization Keep Columbus Beautiful to pick up trash personally in Columbus while discussing ideas to clean up the city’s litter.

The vote will be held on Tuesday, June 8 at the city council meeting at 5:30pm.