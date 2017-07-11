City inspects Ralston Towers

COLUMBUS, Ga. — All but five units in the Ralston Towers have been declared safe by the Columbus Director of Inspection and Codes.

The people living in the five units deemed unsafe will not have to move out of the Ralston.

City leaders had said tenants that lived in a unit where the temperature was over 80 degrees would have to move out. But they say they’ll have a short term fix in place by Tuesday night.

“Well like I said on the air condition side we’re pretty much there. Like I said, we have about five or six that are left. They’re gonna get those portable units, they’re actually putting them in right now, we should be done with that part and the fire alarm system will be based off the timeline we receive from Columbus fire and safety,” says John Hudgison.

Residents in the units that have been deemed unsafe say they’re relieved they won’t have to move.