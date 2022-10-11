COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A local public forum gave residents the chance to ask Columbus officials about a project that aims to improve safety around Steam Mill Road.

The Steam Mill Corridor project focuses on intersection upgrades, sidewalk repairs & extensions, traffic calming, and improvements to signs & markings.

This forum was held less than a week after the Oct. 6 hit-and-run on Steam Mill Road left one juvenile dead and another injured.

City officials share more on the purpose of this forum and the impact it may have on the local community.

“What we try to do is we bring in displays, as we have here tonight, and we try to meet with individuals so they can look at impacts to their particular properties.” Director of Engineering Donna Newman

Concept Design of Steam Mill Road

“The number of individuals who have attended this meeting… They get a first-hand view of exactly what the city is planning, and we can see those next steps.” Columbus Councilwoman Toiya Tucker



Officials say the project is expected to be complete within the next three to four years.

For more information, visit steammillroadstudy.com.