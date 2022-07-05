COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — City officials of Columbus are hosting the “First Neighborhood Meeting” as part of the “All Hands on Deck” campaign intended to help clean up local neighborhoods, according to City Manager’s Office Chief of Staff Crystal Farley.

The meeting will be in Regency Park at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 7. Officials say this is to help get a handle on the “uncleanliness of our community”, and that it will take both community leaders along with residents to make this happen.

Deputy City Manager Lisa Goodwin is coordinating this effort with Public Works, Inspections and Codes, Keep Columbus Beautiful, METRA, and Parks & Recreations among others.

The meeting will cover how the city can assist residents with getting their neighborhoods cleaned up. As part of this, the city plans to make clean-up kits available to the community, along with picking up debris.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to call Goodwin at (706) 225-3108, or email her at Lgoodwin@columbusga.org.