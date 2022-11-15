COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus City Officials will host its Fourth Neighborhood Meeting on Nov. 21 at 5:30 p.m. at 412 Baywood Court in Moye Estates for the All-Hands on Deck Campaign.

Deputy City Manager Lisa Goodwin will coordinate the meeting with Public Works, Inspections and Codes, Keep Columbus Beautiful, METRA, Parks and Recreation, and others.

The meeting will cover how the city can help residents in maintaining clean neighborhoods. Clean-up kits will be available to the public at the meeting and the city will join in removing debris near the Moye Estates.

According to Goodwin, the meeting for the campaign will serve as Phase I of the cleanup effort, and Phase II will consist of a new list of strategies to keep Columbus clean.