City of LaGrange recognizes employee for 30 years of service

Community News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LaGRANGE, Ga (WRBL)- Three decades is a long time for any partnership—but that’s how long it has been for Tim Yerta and the City of LaGrange.

Yerta received his 30-year service pin at the LaGrange City Council meeting on Tuesday night, August 10. Yerta’s wife of 27 years, Tina, and his mother, Patricia, attended the meeting to celebrate his milestone job anniversary.

Tina Yearta places a 30-year pin on her husband Tim during the LaGrange City Council meeting on Tuesday, August 10. LaGrange Mayor Jim Thornton looks on. COURTESY: City of LaGrange


Yerta currently serves as the city’s residential routing supervisor. But his journey to that management role required him to work in all areas of the City of LaGrange’s sanitation department.

When Yerta started with the City of LaGrange on April 2, 1990, he began as a garbage collector. From there, he became a knuckle boom loader for eight years, and eventually operated a commercial sanitation roll-off truck for the next 18 years. City leaders say his wide-ranging experience made Yerta a great choice for his current position.

“Tim is an incredible employee and a proven team member,” said Public Works Operations Director Bo Prather. “Throughout the years, Tim has demonstrated the ability to help train our new employees in all aspects of the Sanitation Department. He is always on the move overseeing the collection of garbage and recycling and is a true asset to the City of LaGrange.”

Outside of work, Yerta enjoys restoring antique automobiles and going to car shows. One of his most recent accomplishments is restoring a 1963 Falcon.

Pictured from left to right. Front row: Bo Prather, Patricia Yearta, Tina Yearta, Tim Yearta, Mayor Jim Thornton. Back row: Mayor Pro Tem Nathan Gaskin, Councilman Tom Gore, Councilman Mark Mitchell, Councilman Willie T. Edmondson & Councilman LeGree McCamey COURTESY: City of LaGrange

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

93° / 74°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 93° 74°

Thursday

92° / 74°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 92° 74°

Friday

87° / 73°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 87° 73°

Saturday

86° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 86° 72°

Sunday

89° / 71°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 40% 89° 71°

Monday

91° / 71°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 91° 71°

Tuesday

90° / 70°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 90° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

93°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

92°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

92°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

89°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

88°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
88°

87°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

84°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
84°

82°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

81°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
81°

80°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

79°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

76°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

79°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

82°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

85°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

88°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
88°

90°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
90°

90°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
90°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories