City of LaGrange recognizes employee for 30 years of service

LaGRANGE, Ga (WRBL)- Three decades is a long time for any partnership—but that’s how long it has been for Tim Yerta and the City of LaGrange.

Yerta received his 30-year service pin at the LaGrange City Council meeting on Tuesday night, August 10. Yerta’s wife of 27 years, Tina, and his mother, Patricia, attended the meeting to celebrate his milestone job anniversary.

Tina Yearta places a 30-year pin on her husband Tim during the LaGrange City Council meeting on Tuesday, August 10. LaGrange Mayor Jim Thornton looks on. COURTESY: City of LaGrange



Yerta currently serves as the city’s residential routing supervisor. But his journey to that management role required him to work in all areas of the City of LaGrange’s sanitation department.

When Yerta started with the City of LaGrange on April 2, 1990, he began as a garbage collector. From there, he became a knuckle boom loader for eight years, and eventually operated a commercial sanitation roll-off truck for the next 18 years. City leaders say his wide-ranging experience made Yerta a great choice for his current position.

“Tim is an incredible employee and a proven team member,” said Public Works Operations Director Bo Prather. “Throughout the years, Tim has demonstrated the ability to help train our new employees in all aspects of the Sanitation Department. He is always on the move overseeing the collection of garbage and recycling and is a true asset to the City of LaGrange.”

Outside of work, Yerta enjoys restoring antique automobiles and going to car shows. One of his most recent accomplishments is restoring a 1963 Falcon.