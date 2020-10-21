City of Opelika to host multi-company hiring event

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A multi-company hiring event is coming to the Opelika Sportsplex. The event is taking place Nov. 6, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There are more than 200 available positions from Opelika employers like West Fraser, Afni, Walmart Distribution Center, Golden State Foods, the East Alabama Medical Center, and more.

Most of these positions will be permanent, full-time offerings with benefits.

Job Seekers are asked to enter the event based on their last name. Last names starting with A-M can attend from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Central, and last names starting with N-Z can attend from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

