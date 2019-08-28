City to see if anyone is interested in purchasing Government Center

The Columbus Council has added to the city manager’s To-Do list regarding the Government Center.

The council is weighing the options about what to do with the aging downtown building — renovate it or replace it.

Two weeks ago, a couple of councilors insisted on getting a cost figure on the renovation of the current building.

The council has instructed city manager Isaiah Hugley to com back a feasibility study on the cost to renovate the 48-year-old structure.

In addition to that, the council has asked Hugley to put out a request for interest on anyone who might want to purchase the Government Center and the city block it occupies. The only caveat — it can’t be a non-profit entity.

That would appear to rule out Columbus State University, which has downtown campus buildings all around the Government Center.

Councilor Walker Garrett supports seeing who’s interested in the property if it were to become available.

“It’s a non-binding thing, where someone can’t just make us an offer and we are bound to accept the highest offer,” Garrett said. “This is purely so councilors have every option in front of us.”

Council has $1 million set aside to study options. They previously asked the city manager to study the possibility of demolishing the entire site and the cost to build a new judicial building and city administrative building.

Coucilor Judy Thomas did not support the decision to put out the request for interest.

“I didn’t support it at this time,” he said. “I don’t want citizens to be confused about whether or not the tower is on the market. It’s not on the market. We are asking for people who may be interested if it ever goes on the market.”