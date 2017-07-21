City working to revitalize 2nd Avenue area

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus is looking to clean up part of the city and it’s getting some help from the federal government.

The city received $300,000 from the EPA to revitalize the 2nd Avenue corridor.

The money will be used to assess Brownfield sites, which are sites used for industrial or commercial purposes and possibly have environmental contamination.

Columbus hasn’t figured out which sites will be assessed,and is waiting for the grant money to come in on Sept. 1.

“The ultimate goal for the city for this project is for us to actually have a data base to refer to,” Columbus Director of Community Reinvestment Laura Johnson said.

An assessment has already been done on Bibb Elementary and the cost for the clean up will come in next week.

Mike Edmondson taught in Muscogee County for 33 years and has a vision for the now run-down school.

“Turn it into a STEAM Center. Science, technology, engineering, arts and math center,” Edmondson said. “I don’t want it just for Muscogee County. I was wanting to include Harris County, Troup County, Chattahoochee County over to Russell County perhaps if we can and make it available to the region.”

The grant, however, will only pay for a portion of the sites that need to be tested. It’s the first step in the city’s long-term goal for the 2nd Avenue area.

“We’re hoping that maybe City Village can be an expansion of Uptown in the future and you really have a lot of great citizens and a lot of really concerned citizens who want to see these properties and this area revitalized,” Johnson said.

Rick McKnight has lived in the area for more than 60 years and is ready for some changes.

“[2nd Avenue] is now the major entrance into town,” McKnight said. “We have 6th Avenue that looks beautiful, we have Veterans Parkway that looks beautiful and we have 2nd Avenue that doesn’t look beautiful.”

Although owners don’t pay to have their property assessed, some are hesitant because they may have to close for a bit and pay some money to clean the building.