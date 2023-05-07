TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Clean up efforts are still underway following the EF-3 tornado that ripped through Troup County on March 26.

Troup County has been hammered by severe weather since the start of the year. After the latest storm, over 250 volunteers from neighboring counties rallied behind those affected, organizing a mass clean up on Saturday.

Volunteers cut down damaged trees and burned large piles of debris across West Point Road. The Chattahoochee Fuller Center Project and the United Way of West Georgia came together alongside Plant City Baptist Church to start bringing what they call “ground zero” back to normal.

“The community came together like we needed it,” said Robin Pierre, the Chattahoochee Fuller Center executive director’s assistant. “We love our area. We love West Point. This is what West Point needed. We want to show them that they are loved, they are not forgotten, and we are here for them.”

Troup County has been hit by four tornados within the first three months of 2023. There are still unanswered questions.

“We’re working hand in hand with director Chris Stallings at GEMA and Governor Kemp’s office to try to get a request sent to FEMA for public as well as individual assistance from that storm statewide,” said Troup County EMA Director, Zac Steele.

People traveled from all over for the cleanup. To include Montgomery and Birmingham Alabama as well as neighboring Georgia cities. On Monday, trucks are scheduled to remove all the debris that was collected in Saturday’s clean up.