COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — This weekend marks a large milestone for many, as spring graduation is being celebrated at universities across the country.

Jeffrey Rogers, 23, knew early on he wanted to leave his hometown of Jesup, Georgia and come to Columbus for college. He decided on Columbus Technical College, originally studying IT.

After the rocky road of finding his career path, he pursued electrical engineering –aligning with his passion for renewable energy.

As his college career was coming to a close, Rogers knew Columbus was a stepping stone to where he wanted to be.

Once I got into the field, I knew I had to leave here,” said Rogers. “But I wouldn’t say Columbus is a place worth leaving. But for me personally and the career that I want to take and what I want to do with my life, I just don’t think Columbus aligns the best with that.”

Rogers plans to move across the country to Colorado where he says has the best renewable energy industry.