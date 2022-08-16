COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Civic Center is partnering up with the Columbus Airport to introduce a first-class airport lounge, according to Marketing Manager Kanise Wiggins.

The airport lounge will be at the Columbus Civic Center, and it will feature various benefits such as shorter access lines to events, food & drinks, a full bar, WiFi access, and power outlets.

This partnership is intended to encourage guests and Columbus Civic Center clients to make the local airport their preferred transportation method.

“We believe a partnership with Columbus Airport will enhance Columbus Civic Center through innovative design and co-branding as we collectively attempt to bring Columbus, Georgia, to new heights.”

– Columbus Civic Center Marketing Manager Kanise Wiggins

In August, the Columbus Civic Center will begin preparing for renovation. The project is expected to be complete sometime this fall.